IDPs Bombing: Military Was Misled By Informant – PDP

The Senator Ahmed Makarfi-led Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the accidental bombing of an Internally Displaced Peoples (IDP) Camp in Borno state was caused by a false alarm which the military was misled into acting on by an informant.

The party however called for a thorough investigate into the bombing, adding that the incident is unacceptable.

The party, in a statement signed by its spokesman, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, said “we are of the opinion that the Tuesday, January 17, 2017 accidental bombing of the IDP Camp was a reaction to a false alarm and the military was misled by the informant to cause the killings of those innocent Nigerians.

“Consequently, Nigerian military must talk less on its modus operandi and also carry out sufficient intelligence gathering in order to avoid such costly mistakes in the future. While we appreciate that Nigerians are being informed of the operations of the military, it is very important to conceal some vital and critical security information to aviod opponents using such information to infiltrate their ranks.

“We wish to further advise the Military hierarchy to stop playing to the gallery and maintain distance from the APC leaders who are bent on deceiving Nigerians to cover up for their incompetence and none performance.”

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

