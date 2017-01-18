IDPs Camp Bombing: ACF Wants FG To Investigate Tragedy Caused By NAF Jet

The apex northern socio-cultural group, Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has called on the Federal government to investigate the tragedy caused by the Nigeria Air Force (NAF) jet that mistakenly bombed the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp.

In the same vein, ACF has condemned the suicide bomb attack at a mosque inside the University of Maiduguri, Borno State where 5 persons including a Professor were killed.

“ACF is saddened by the tragedy caused by the Nigeria Air Force (NAF) jet that mistakenly bombed an Internally Displaced Persons (IDPS) camp at Rann, Kala Balge Local Government Area in Borno State that killed many civilians including Aid workers and injured some.

“In as much as ACF appreciates the effort of NAF in their aggressive operation to flush out the Boko Haram insurgents, caution and diligence must be exercised to avoid such tragedy. It therefore calls on the Federal Government to throughly investigate this unfortunate accident.

ACF in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary Muhammad Ibrahim says it learnt with shock and disbelief the news of the twin bomb blast caused by a suicide bomber at a mosque inside the University of Maiduguri, Borno State last Monday, which killed five (5) people including Prof. Mani and injured many others.

According to the forum, the wicked and dastardly act by the remnants of Boko Haram terrorists in using innocent children to perpetrate these barbaric acts is callous and condemnable.

“ACF shares the grief of the University community and families of those who lost their lives and the injured. It also urges the University authority to deploy strict security measures within the University premises in order to forestall another occurrence of such.

“It is really worrisome that the fleeing Boko Haram insurgents are now infiltrating into various communities having been dislodged by our gallant military from their cells in the Sambisa forest and other places to commit such heinous crimes.

“ACF therefore urges the various communities especially in the Northeast region to be more vigilant, security conscious and also heed to the security campaign that suspicious persons and objects in their midst should be reported to the military and other security agencies in order to avert such cases of bomb blast.

“ACF commends the military and other security agencies in their fight against the Boko Haram terrorists and other criminals, and urge them to sustain the onslaught and ensure consistent surveillance in the affected states until security to lives and property is restored.

” ACF extends its condolences and empathy to the University of Maiduguri, the families of those affected, Government and people of Borno state over this unfortunate incidents. It equally commend the efforts of Borno State Government and other humanitarian organizations for their prompt response to provide provide free medical treatment to the injured persons.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

