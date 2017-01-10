Pages Navigation Menu

IDPs dying of hunger and starvation, #BBOG cries – The Nation Newspaper

The Nation Newspaper

IDPs dying of hunger and starvation, #BBOG cries
The Nation Newspaper
Members of the #BringBackOurGirls (#BBOG) advocacy have cried out against the level of hunger and starvation witnessed in Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps. The group accused the government of not responding with the required urgency and …

