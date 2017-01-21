Pages Navigation Menu

IDP’s scam: SGF in fresh trouble

Posted on Jan 21, 2017

……More damaging transaction documents uncovered ….To Reappear before Senate ….List of contract beneficiaries, monies paid, to be made public ….Bureau of Public Procurement indicted More damning revelations on how the Secretary to government, BabachirLawal and some top government officials allegedly fleeced internally displaced persons, IDPs using the Presidential Initiative on the North East, PINE, as […]

