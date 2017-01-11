IDPS: VSF, UN Collaborate On Resettlement

The Federal Government of Nigeria, the Victim Support Fund and the United Nations are to collaborate in pursuing a resilient based approach in resettling the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the North East.

This was revealed by the UN Resident Humanitarian Coordinator, Mr. Edward Kallon, who stated this during a visit to the Victim Support Fund office in Abuja.

Kallon noted that following the defeat of the Boko Haram, the people especially, the vulnerable ones needed to be given socially security to avoid a recurrence of insurgency.

According to him, we are bringing in support in our ways in order to assist the IDPs to resettle properly and ensure that those who are resettling have something to fall back to. It is import to work towards social security for the affected population.

Speaking at the function, the Executive Director of the Victim Support Fund, Dr. Sunday Ochoche said with donations from Nigerians, the Fund was poised to scale up its activities in the North East this year to ensure quick resettlement of the IDPs.

Dr. Ochoche called on Nigerians to assist the government and donor organisations by contributing towards the plight of the IDPs as the major task now is to resettle them and rebuild the North East.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

