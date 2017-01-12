Idris Elba Puts Himself Up For Auction As Valentine’s Date
British actor Idris Elba has put himself up for auction as a Valentine’s date to his female admirers. The Beast of No Nation star is trying to land a Valentine’s date and raise money for the “W.E. Can Lead” charity campaign at the same time, the Daily Mail reports. The 44-year-old has filmed an hilarious tongue-in-cheek video, which …
