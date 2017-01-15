Pages Navigation Menu

IEBC launches mass voter registration phase 2, targets six million – The Star, Kenya

Posted on Jan 15, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


The Star, Kenya

IEBC launches mass voter registration phase 2, targets six million
The Star, Kenya
The IEBC has officially launched its second phase of the mass voter registration exercise saying its target is four to six million voters. Chief executive Ezra Chiloba said the commission will use 7793 kits in the 24,000 polling stations across the
