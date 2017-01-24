IEBC says 128926 registered voters share the same details – The Standard (press release)
IEBC says 128926 registered voters share the same details
The Standard (press release)
Nairobi, Kenya: IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati in his first press briefing since taking over office, revealed that 128,926 individuals shares same registration details in the commission's database. According to analysis conducted by the Commission in …
128000 voters share identification details, IEBC says
825000 voters listed against 1.4mn weekly target
