IEBC says 128926 registered voters share the same details – The Standard (press release)

Posted on Jan 24, 2017 in Africa


IEBC says 128926 registered voters share the same details
The Standard (press release)
Nairobi, Kenya: IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati in his first press briefing since taking over office, revealed that 128,926 individuals shares same registration details in the commission's database. According to analysis conducted by the Commission in …
