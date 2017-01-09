Pages Navigation Menu

IEBC targets up to 6 million new voters – VIDEO – Daily Nation

Posted on Jan 9, 2017


Daily Nation

IEBC targets up to 6 million new voters – VIDEO
The IEBC's goal is to register 22 million voters, up from 15,857,185 who had been listed as of June 30, 2016. The registration comes amid a row between the ruling Jubilee and Coalition for Reforms (Cord) and democracy over the voting system that should
