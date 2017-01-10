Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

iEx.ec Releases the First Version of Whitepaper Showcasing the Future of Internet

Posted on Jan 10, 2017 in Bitcoin | 0 comments

iEx.ec is developing its first Blockchain-based, fully distributed cloud computing platform to invent the internet of the future. It has already released the very first version of its whitepaper . The details of iEx.ec’s vision, the market, and the development roadmap are completely outlined in the document. It also elaborates upon the upcoming crowdsale of iEx.ec’s tokens … Continue reading iEx.ec Releases the First Version of Whitepaper Showcasing the Future of Internet

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post iEx.ec Releases the First Version of Whitepaper Showcasing the Future of Internet appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.