If Adeboye goes, Sultan must go – Reno Omokri blasts FRCN over ‘forceful’ retirement

Posted on Jan 9, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Former Special Assistant to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan on New Media, Reno Omokri, has reacted to the General Overseer, GO of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye’s retirement. Recall that Adeboye, on Saturday announced he was stepping down as the overseer of the church in Nigeria, but will continue to head the […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

