If Obazee goes, Babachir must go – Reno Omokri

Former Special Assistant to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan on New Media, Reno Omokri, has wondered why President Muhammadu Buhari sacked the Executive Secretary of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria, FRCN, Mr. Jim Obazee and has refused to sack the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Babachir Lawal. Buhari had sacked Obazee, barely two […]