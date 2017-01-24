If Trump ends America’s world leadership, who will step up? – Yahoo News
|
Yahoo News
|
If Trump ends America's world leadership, who will step up?
Yahoo News
President Donald Trump signs an executive order to withdraw the U.S. from the 12-nation Trans-Pacific Partnership trade pact agreed to under the Obama administration, Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington.
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG