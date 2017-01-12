If we do not tame religion in Nigeria, it will kill us – Wole Soyinka
Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka, has lamented the rate at which ‘religion’ is killing many in Nigeria. The Nobel Prize winner made this known on Thursday in Abuja at a book launch of renowned professor and author, Olufemi Vaughan. He noted that he was not canvassing for religious studies but the study of religion, adding […]
