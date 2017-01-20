Pages Navigation Menu

Time is up ANC, warns EFF – Independent Online

Posted on Jan 20, 2017


Time is up ANC, warns EFF
Johannesburg – The Economic Freedom Front says the time is up for the ANC and that the ruling party should pack its bags. The 'red' party has gathered its central, regional and provincial structures for a three-day plenary session in Kempton Park to
