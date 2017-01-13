If we don’t tame religion, it’ll kill Nigeria –Soyinka – The Punch

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on Jan 13, 2017 in Africa


Nobel laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, has warned that religion will kill the country if it is not tamed. Soyinka stated this in Abuja on Thursday at the presentation of a book, Religion and the Making of Nigeria, written by Prof. Olufemi Vaughan. He said
