If we don’t tame religion, it’ll kill Nigeria –Soyinka – The Punch

If we don't tame religion, it'll kill Nigeria –Soyinka
Nobel laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, has warned that religion will kill the country if it is not tamed. Soyinka stated this in Abuja on Thursday at the presentation of a book, Religion and the Making of Nigeria, written by Prof. Olufemi Vaughan. He said …
