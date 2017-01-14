If you’re in Nollywood for prostitution, you won’t last, Ebube Nwagbo fires

By Ayo Onikoyi

Curvy Nollywood actress turned producer, Ebube Nwagbo has been in the industry long enough to know her way around and to know what works and what doesn’t. The super-talented actress who is still basking in the euphoria of the success of her second self-produced movie ‘Not Enough’ in a chat with Potpourri bared her mind on a number of issues besetting the industry.

One of the issues laid before the actress is the issue of some girls using the industry as a platform for prostitution. Ebube admitted that she knows nothing about the so-called naughty girls but admonished that whoever came into the industry to do so should as well accept failure.

“Well, I don’t know about the naughty girls, everybody has her own side of the story, so I’m going to go with what I know. The industry is a big place, everybody comes from different places, different life backgrounds, and different stories. At the end of the day we don’t know who is here to do the right thing. If you’re here for the wrong reasons then you’re not going to last, and that’s just the truth. So, everybody I’ve come across is all here for a reason, so I don’t know about the prostitutes or the naughty girls invading Nollywood”, she said.

When asked how often she gets disturbed by guys or even stalked, the actress smiled and said it is something she has to live with everyday of her life.

“It comes with the job, I’m sure every actress out there will do this every day, not because they are pretty or because they are the curviest or whatever but once they see you on TV, they have this idea, so, it comes with job,” she opined.

