If You’ve Been Affected By The Cape Town Fires Here’s A Free Cleaning Voucher

As horrible as the latest round of fires are, one thing they have once again shown us is that Capetonians will come together in order to help each other out.

The efforts of organisations like the Volunteer Wildfire Services (VWS) cannot be underestimated, and as a whole, the city of Cape Town extends our thanks to those who have braved the flames these past few days and weeks.

Earlier we told you about Stor-Age, who are collecting any donations for firefighters and offering free storage for those affected (details HERE), and now another local business has come to the party.

Domestly, South Africa’s first and only on-demand cleaning app, are offering 50 vouchers for a half-day clean.

From their Facebook page:

Our thoughts go out to all those affected by the fires in Cape Town. Because we care, Domestly is giving away 50 free half day cleaning vouchers to help get your homes sparkly clean again! Simply post a picture on our Facebook page showing us how your home was affected by the fire using the hashtags #DomestlyCares &#DeerParkFire and we send you a voucher for a half day clean. Ts&Cs apply. One voucher per home. Offer limited to 50 vouchers. Cape Town area only. Offer valid for 17/01/2017.

I know my place was coated with ash this morning, so if you suffered a similar fate then take a snap and land a clean free of charge. Good work everybody – teamwork makes the dream work.

