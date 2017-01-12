Ifeanyi Uba Fc vow to sink Pillars in Kano



The captain of Ifeanyi Uba football club of Anambra, state , Aniyikaye Adeleye yesterday in Kano said that the opening match between his team and Kano Pillars this weekend at Sani Abacha stadium will be a tough one.

Adeleye who spoke to Sporting Life on their arrival in the ancient city of Kano in preparation for the duel, said that his side are not in Kano to joke, but to collect the three points at stake.

According to him, “ I know that, the task will be an herculean one, we are not afraid of Pillars, but I know, that, the Kano side have signed on quality players to beef up the team, notwithstanding our team also is not a push over, as we parade 12 foreign professionals.

The skipper also said that, the team are well prepared for the task against Sai Masu Gida , and as such “we have been well motivated for the league by the proprietor of the club, chief Ifeanyi Uba.

“We are not going to disappoint, the proprietor Mr Uba, who have really motivated us, by buying 12 foreign professionals, that are ready to change the face of football and the team, as number one club in the country,”.

He added that, we are the newly crowned champions of the charity cup, where we overrun the reigning league champions Rangers International fc of Enugu, adding that, this time around we have no excuse than to prove our worth in the league.

According to him, the star match which will beamed live will be thrilling encounter, adding that both sides are star studded with quality tacticians at the helm of affairs.

Meanwhile, Kano Pillars has since returned to Kano, after undertaking series of camping tour outside the state, the state governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has assured the team of the state government support urging them to go all out to capture the 2016/2017 title.

Captain of the Kano side, Gambo Mohammed yesterday on behalf of players of the team, assured Kano fans and the state government of their commitment and dedication towards bringing the laurel to Kano.

