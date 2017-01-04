Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ifeanyi Ubah disqualifies beauty pageant contestants for failing President Buhari’s name

Posted on Jan 4, 2017 in News | 0 comments

In what could be tagged as a show of shame, for the first time in the history beauty contests in Nigeria, no queen was crowned at the just concluded Most Beautiful Girl beauty pageant in Nnewi. All the girls who participated in the contest were disqualified by the sponsor, Ifeanyi Ubah for failing to answer […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

