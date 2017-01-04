Ifeanyi Ubah disqualifies beauty pageant contestants for failing President Buhari’s name
In what could be tagged as a show of shame, for the first time in the history beauty contests in Nigeria, no queen was crowned at the just concluded Most Beautiful Girl beauty pageant in Nnewi. All the girls who participated in the contest were disqualified by the sponsor, Ifeanyi Ubah for failing to answer […]
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria.
