Ifeanyi Ubah Donates N3m To Ailing Actor Obi Madubogwu

IFEANYI UBAH Donates N3m To OBI MADUBOGWU. Capital Oil Boss, Dr. Ifeanyi Ubah has reportedly donated the sum of N3 Million Naira to ailing Veteran Nollywood actor, Obi Madubogwu. The actor who has been battling with Diabetes, recently made a public outcry over his falling state of health, calling on well meaning Nigerians to assist. ALSO READ: How Ikpeazu Raised N14m To Ailing Nollywood Actor Ubah in his magnanimity, heeded to the actor’s cry as he donated the sum of three million naira to assist the actor who has contributed immensely in the Nigeria’s entertainment sector. It is on record that the oil magnate is one of the biggest promoters of the entertainment industry in Nigeria as he has always supported and identified with the industry most especially the Nollywood. This was evident at the just concluded Anambra Youth fiesta /talent hunt organized by the Ifeanyi Ubah foundation, where A-list actors and actresses in the industry trooped en masse to support the Nnewi business mogul. See Photos:

