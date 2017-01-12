Ifeanyiubah beats Rangers to win 2017 Charity Cup

Stories By MONICA IHEAKAM

Ten-man FC Ifeanyi Ubah yesterday in Abuja, defeated League Champions, Enugu Rangers 4-3 on penalties to lift the 2017 Charity Cup.

The kickoff of the contest between the league champions and Federation Cup winners, was delayed for half an hour following the late arrival of Sports Minister, Solomon Dalung.

Rangers new signing, Daniel Etor and Godwin Aguda tormented the FC Ifeanyi Ubah defence at the start of the encounter inside an empty Abuja National Stadium.

The win is a major boost for FC Ifeanyiubah ahead of their opening game of the new league season away to Kano Pillars.

Rangers get their League title defence underway in an Oriental derby against Abia Warriors on 15 January.

The Charity Cup match was also used to unveil the new uniforms for the new season’s match officials. It is organised by the Nigeria Football Federation as the curtain raiser to the new season.

