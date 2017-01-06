Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

‘Ifreke Inyang: Mikel Obi – From shiny new toy to China

Posted on Jan 6, 2017 in Opinion | 0 comments

mikel-china-jan2017

There was confusion in the beginning. A fresh-faced John Obi Mikel told reporters sometime in 2005: “I am pleased to get the chance to play for one of the biggest clubs in the world.” That ‘big club’ was not Chelsea. It was Manchester United. There are even pictures of him holding up the No 21 […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

‘Ifreke Inyang: Mikel Obi – From shiny new toy to China

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.