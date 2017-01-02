Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

IG of Police disagrees with CAN over southern Kaduna killings

Posted on Jan 2, 2017 in News | 0 comments

igp-ibrahim-idris-in-kafanchan

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Mr. Idris advises Nigerians to live in peace with one another in spite of religious and ethic differences.

The post IG of Police disagrees with CAN over southern Kaduna killings appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.