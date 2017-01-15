Igbinedion University holds 18th matriculation
The Igbinedion University, Okada (IUO) in Edo on Saturday held its 18th matriculation for the newly admitted students into its 2016/2017academic programmes on its campus. Its Vice-Chancellor,Prof. Eghosa Osaghae, congratulated the matriculating students and urged them to work hard as students of the university. Osaghae said that the students were the drivers the world was […]
