Igbinedion University holds 18th matriculation

The Igbinedion University, Okada (IUO) in Edo on Saturday held its 18th matriculation for the newly admitted students into its 2016/2017academic programmes on its campus. Its Vice-Chancellor,Prof. Eghosa Osaghae, congratulated the matriculating students and urged them to work hard as students of the university. Osaghae said that the students were the drivers the world was […]

The post Igbinedion University holds 18th matriculation appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

