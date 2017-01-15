Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Igbinedion University holds 18th matriculation

Posted on Jan 15, 2017 in Education | 0 comments

The Igbinedion University, Okada (IUO) in Edo on Saturday held its 18th matriculation for the newly admitted students into its 2016/2017academic programmes on its campus. Its Vice-Chancellor,Prof. Eghosa Osaghae, congratulated the matriculating students and urged them to work hard as students of the university. Osaghae said that the students were the drivers the world was…

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Igbinedion University holds 18th matriculation appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.