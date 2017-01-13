Igbo youths protest clampdown on Mrs Jonathan

By Dennis Agbo.

ENUGU- Igbo youths in their numbers, once again took to the streets of Enugu, Friday, demanding for a public apology from the Nigerian Police over the raid on Abuja home of former first lady, Dame Patience Jonathan.

It could be re-callled that the Police authorities had declared that the residence was raided following a tip-off that money was stashed in the place.

However, the youths who stormed Enugu metropolis after submitting a letter at the Enugu State Police Command said Mrs. Jonathan deserved public apology since nothing was found in her home.

Spokesman of the group, Comrade Nwachukwu Kachukwu David, who addressed journalists called on the Federal Government to face various challenges facing the nation instead of engaging in unnecessary witch-hunt.

‎

He declared that: “power supply has gone from bad to worse; many homes could not buy rice for Christmas; economic policies have crippled businesses but instead of finding solutions, Buhari’s government is chasing after innocent citizens.”

Nwachukwu further stated that “The entire Igbo Youths stand here today to unequivocally condemn the ceaseless harassment of our daughter, former first Lady, Dame Patience Jonathan.

“The latest of this onslaught is the raid on her Abuja house by operatives from the Force Headquarters. This is coming at a time she is still under a vicious attack by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

“It is even more curious considering the claims by the Police authorities that the raid was carried out over spurious tip-off that huge cash was being kept in the house.

“However, after the embarrassing invasion, the police operatives came out with nothing. This is a serious justification to our stand all these while that the attack on Dame Jonathan is politically motivated. Where then is the so-called cash stashed in the house? Who gave the said tip-off? What do they stand to gain by continuously maligning the former first lady?

“We are appalled that having served this country with their utmost capacity and having conceded defeat even when they were being urged on, the former first lady is facing this unwarranted persecution.

“It is quite clear that all agents of government have been unleashed on them for no just cause- only with the sole aim of humiliating and bringing Jonathan and his family to public ridicule.

“Now that they carried out this action and it ended as a wild goose chase, how would the Police compensate her for this national embarrassment?”

The youths demanded that “the Police should tender unreserved apology to the former first Nigerian family. We also demand that henceforth they should be treated with dignity and accorded the respect they deserve.

“We equally re-echo our demand again that all her accounts, which were hitherto freezed by the EFCC, should be un-frozen. Jonathan and his family should not be cowed down merely because they chose to toe the path of peace and honour for the unity of Nigeria.

“May we also state here that other persons have served this country in the same capacity and till date nobody has harassed them. We say time has come for and end to this virulent attack. This is the only way to convince us that Nigeria is indeed one and that it is not a country where some persons are sacrificial lambs.

Enough is enough!‎”

