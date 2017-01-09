Pages Navigation Menu

Igbos can produced Nigeria’s next president if they are united – Ben Nnabuihe

Posted on Jan 9, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A United States based Nigerian businessman, Mr Ben Nnabuihe, says Igbos can produce the next president of Nigeria if they are united. Speaking in Orlu Local Government Area of Imo State, the US-based businessman said Ndigbos have the resources and manpower to lead the nation but must seek political relevance through unity. He called on […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

