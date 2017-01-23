Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Iggy Azelea And Boyfriend Can’t Keep Their Hands To Themselves In Mexico

Posted on Jan 23, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

If you were wondering if Iggy Azalea has moved on from her ex-boyfriend, French Montana, these pictures prove that she’s on to better things. Iggy was seen with her new squeeze in Mexico and the couple couldn’t keep their hands off each other! Photo  credit: DailyMail

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Iggy Azelea And Boyfriend Can’t Keep Their Hands To Themselves In Mexico appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.