Iggy Azelea And Boyfriend Can’t Keep Their Hands To Themselves In Mexico
If you were wondering if Iggy Azalea has moved on from her ex-boyfriend, French Montana, these pictures prove that she’s on to better things. Iggy was seen with her new squeeze in Mexico and the couple couldn’t keep their hands off each other! Photo credit: DailyMail
The post Iggy Azelea And Boyfriend Can’t Keep Their Hands To Themselves In Mexico appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG