Ighalo not aware of Shanghai Shenhua offer

Odion Ighalo is unaware of reports linking him with a transfer to the Chinese Super League in the January transfer window, and has set his sights on Watford’s upcoming meeting with Burton Albion in the FA Cup.

The Hornets number 24 was left scratching his head when asked to respond to rumours in the local media that he is waiting to get approval from Super Eagles coach Rohr before moving to China.

“I don’t know anything about the interest from Shanghai Shenhua, I have to ask my agent Atta, ” said Odion Ighalo to allnigeriasoccer.com after training on Friday afternoon.

“And as for the Super Eagles coach, I haven’t spoken to him about anything apart from wishing each other Happy New Year last week.”

The post Ighalo not aware of Shanghai Shenhua offer appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

