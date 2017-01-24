Pages Navigation Menu

Ighalo too expensive for West Brom

Posted on Jan 24, 2017 in Sports

Manager Tony Pulis thinks West Brom will be priced out a deal to sign Nigeria international Odion Ighalo.

The Baggies are in the market for a Premier League striker following the sale of Saido Berahino to Stoke City, and have the Watford number 24 on the top of their wishlist.

Pulis has admitted that the transfer has not been sealed yet because Ighalo is too expensive.

“I think Watford want too much so I don’t think we’ll be in that one,” Pulis said.

Ighalo, 27, played his 100th game for the Hornets in their 2-2 draw with Bournemouth on Saturday.

