Ighalo West Brom swap deal fails

Super Eagles forward Odion Ighalo planned move to West Brom has hit the rocks following Stoke City’s last minute signing of Saido Berahino.

West Brom manager Tony Pulis has never hidden his admiration for the Nigerian international and was hoping to a swap Burundi born Berahino who has been itchy to leave West Brom for Ighalo.

Last night made all the difference as Berahino ended his Hawthorns hell hitting the jackpot when he signed a five-and-a-half-year contract at Stoke City worth £70,000 a week.

Stoke moved to sign the unsettled West Bromwich Albion striker, 23, for an initial £12million fee rising to £15m if he meets performance targets.

Albion had rejected Stoke’s first offer but a breakthrough in negotiations came at around 2pm on Friday.

England Under 21 star Berahino, who was a Tottenham target in 2015, has hardly played for two seasons and because of fitness issues was recently sent to a training camp in France. Yet Stoke chiefs soon agreed personal terms.

Berahino is desperate to kick-start his once promising career and was named by Roy Hodgson in an England squad in 2014.

West Brom had earlier tinkered with £17 million switch with Watford for Ighalo but also believed that a swap would have made the deal easier. But with Stoke signing of Berahino for a reported fee of £12million fee rising to £15m, West Brom may need to look for extra £5m to beef up the bid.

Ighalo has only netted twice in all competitions this season after rattling in 17 goals last season. He got a mouth watering offer for China move which he turned down. West Brom’s coach Tony Pulis is however reportedly still interested in the 27 year old former Granada ace

The post Ighalo West Brom swap deal fails appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

