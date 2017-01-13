Ignatius Ajuru University 2016/2017 Registration & School Fees Payment Deadline Announced.
The students of the Ignatius Ajuru University of Education (IAUE) are hereby informed that the deadline for registration and payment remains January 30, 2017. Students are therefore advised to process all clearance and payment formalities through legitimate channels. Also note that the Authority of IAUE has not increased school fees for the 2016/2017 Academic Session. …
