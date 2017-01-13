Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ignatius Ajuru University 2016/2017 Registration & School Fees Payment Deadline Announced.

Posted on Jan 13, 2017 in Education, News | 0 comments

The students of the Ignatius Ajuru University of Education (IAUE) are hereby informed that the deadline for registration and payment remains January 30, 2017. Students are therefore advised to process all clearance and payment formalities through legitimate channels. Also note that the Authority of IAUE has not increased school fees for the 2016/2017 Academic Session. …

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Ignatius Ajuru University 2016/2017 Registration & School Fees Payment Deadline Announced. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.