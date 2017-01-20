Ignore Social Media Rumours, Jonathan Not Invited to Trump’s Inauguration – Aide

Former Nigeria’s President Goodluck Jonathan has not been invited to the inauguration of new United States President Donald Trump taking place on Friday, his media adviser said in a statement.

According to Mr Ikechukwu Eze, reports in the social media that the former President has been invited for the inauguration ceremony in Washington were patently false.

Eze said further: “It may interest you to know that the office of the former president did not receive any invitation to Trump’s inauguration, and we are wondering why that should now be a matter for debate online.”

“Its news to us that former President Jonathan was invited for Trump’s inauguration by the US government. I spoke with the former president today and he is in Nigeria and has no intention of travelling to the US or any other country for that matter”.

He added that “all that you hear or read in the social media is not correct. The former president was not invited by anybody for the ceremony”.

