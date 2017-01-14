IGP Decorates Force PRO, 8 Other Senior Officers

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, yesterday, decorated the Force Public Relations Officer, Don Awunah and eight other senior police officers who were recently promoted to their next ranks.

A breakdown of the decoration shows that four deputy Commissioners Of Police (DCPs) were promoted to the rank of Ag. Commissioners of police (CP), one was promoted from the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) to DCP, three to the rank of ACP and one to the rank of Superintendent of Police (SP).

The lucky officers are; Ag. CP Bello Ahmed, Ag. CP Don Awunah, Ag. CP Afeez Inuwa, Ag. CP Garuba Umar, Ag. DCP Abu Sanni, ACP Ibrahim Adamu Bakore, ACP Kolo Yusuf, ACP Abba Kyari and SP Abdulkareem Abdullahi.

Meanwhile, the IGP has also directed departmental and zonal heads to reactivate the reward system within the Force.

The IGP, who made the direction at the decoration ceremony, attributed some of the achievements recorded since he assumed office to the collective effort of the promoted officers.

“Since the inception of this current police administration, remarkable achievements have been recorded in various departments of the Force. These achievements are as a result of the collective efforts of these senior officers whose devotions and conduct while performing their duties have been exemplary to say the least.”

“Worthy of note are huge successes of critical national strategic operations, pragmatic and robust public relations, breakthrough in high profile investigations and landmark accomplishment in curtailing the menace of kidnappings and violent crimes throughout the country.”

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

