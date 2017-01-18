IGP removes Lagos Police Commissioner, Umar takes over
Ibrahim Idris, the Inspector-General of Police, has removed the Lagos State Police Chief, Fatai Owoseni and replaced him with Garuba Umar, the Officer in Charge of Inspector-General of Police (IGP) monitoring unit, who has just been promoted to the rank of Commissioner of Police (CP). Now, Owoseni is to proceed to the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, in Jos for leadership course. Umar, the new Lagos Police boss, served as Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Ikoyi, in Lagos and, at a time the Commander of Mobile Police Squadron 19 in Port Harcourt.
