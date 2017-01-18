Iheanacho: I saved up to watch Aguero goal – ESPN
Gab Marcotti and the ESPN FC crew discuss Manchester City's flaws following their four-goal defeat at Everton. Kelechi Iheanacho has told The Players' Tribune that he had to save up around 15p ($0.18) to watch Sergio Aguero's famous goal that secured …
