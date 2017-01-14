Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Iheanacho: I used to idolize Rooney – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 14, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Vanguard

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Iheanacho: I used to idolize Rooney
Vanguard
Manchester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho has admitted he used to idolize Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney growing up as a child in Nigeria. The 20-year-old is regarded as one of City's most promising prospects after scoring 20 goals in his 54 …
Find out what Didier Drogba, Samuel Eto'o and Micheal Essien plan to do in Nigeria in April 2017Qatar Soccer

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.