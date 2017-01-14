Iheanacho: I used to idolize Rooney – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Iheanacho: I used to idolize Rooney
Vanguard
Manchester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho has admitted he used to idolize Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney growing up as a child in Nigeria. The 20-year-old is regarded as one of City's most promising prospects after scoring 20 goals in his 54 …
Find out what Didier Drogba, Samuel Eto'o and Micheal Essien plan to do in Nigeria in April 2017
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG