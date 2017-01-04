Iheanacho not at his best under Guardiola, says Owen – Vanguard
Vanguard
Iheanacho not at his best under Guardiola, says Owen
Former England and Liverpool striker, Michael Owen believes Manchester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho has suffered a loss of confidence under manager Pep Guardiola. Iheanacho boasts an impressive minutes-per-goal ratio – netting a goal on average …
