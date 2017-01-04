Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Iheanacho not at his best under Guardiola, says Owen – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 4, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Vanguard

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Iheanacho not at his best under Guardiola, says Owen
Vanguard
Former England and Liverpool striker, Michael Owen believes Manchester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho has suffered a loss of confidence under manager Pep Guardiola. Iheanacho boasts an impressive minutes-per-goal ratio – netting a goal on average …
Iheanacho not the same player under Guardiola – OwenGoal.com
'Iheanacho has lost confidence under Guardiola'Nigeria Today

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.