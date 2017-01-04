Iheanacho not at his best under Guardiola, says Owen

Former England and Liverpool striker, Michael Owen believes Manchester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho has suffered a loss of confidence under manager Pep Guardiola.

Iheanacho boasts an impressive minutes-per-goal ratio – netting a goal on average every 95.6 minutes, but Owen believes that the former Bayern Munich coach is not getting the best out of the forward.

“Iheanacho isn’t the same player he was once,” he said.

“His confidence has taken a hit, I think he plays with lot of pressure as he is unsure what could happen next unlike when Pelligrini was in charge.

“He is surrounded by players he knows have the trust of the manager unlike during Pelligrini’s reign where he has the trust of the manager and knows it, he has regressed under Guardiola. He is under pressure,” he concluded.

