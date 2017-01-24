Pages Navigation Menu

Iheanacho not leaving Manchester City on loan – Father – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on Jan 24, 2017 in Sports


Iheanacho not leaving Manchester City on loan – Father
James Iheanacho, the father of Nigerian forward, Kelechi Iheanacho, says the youngster will not be seeking a loan move away from Manchester City during the January transfer window. The arrival of Brazilian youngster, Gabriel Jesus, has reduced …
Iheanacho'll fight for City spot, says dadVanguard
Iheanacho's loan move ruled outDaily Trust
Battle for City shirt…: Iheanacho won't surrender to JesusNigeria Today

all 4 news articles »

