Iheanacho not leaving Manchester City on loan – Father – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
Iheanacho not leaving Manchester City on loan – Father
Daily Post Nigeria
James Iheanacho, the father of Nigerian forward, Kelechi Iheanacho, says the youngster will not be seeking a loan move away from Manchester City during the January transfer window. The arrival of Brazilian youngster, Gabriel Jesus, has reduced …
Iheanacho'll fight for City spot, says dad
Iheanacho's loan move ruled out
Battle for City shirt…: Iheanacho won't surrender to Jesus
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG