Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Iheanacho’s Manager donates footballs, training bibs, jerseys to Enugu Rangers – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 10, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Vanguard

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Iheanacho's Manager donates footballs, training bibs, jerseys to Enugu Rangers
Vanguard
Kingsley Okechukwu Ogbodo, an Enugu State Indigene based in the United Kingdom and Manager to Kelechi Iheanacho, Manchester City striker, Tuesday, donated 50 footballs, 36 bibs and 30 jerseys to Enugu Rangers International Football Club in …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.