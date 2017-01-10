Iheanacho’s Manager donates footballs, training bibs, jerseys to Enugu Rangers – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Iheanacho's Manager donates footballs, training bibs, jerseys to Enugu Rangers
Vanguard
Kingsley Okechukwu Ogbodo, an Enugu State Indigene based in the United Kingdom and Manager to Kelechi Iheanacho, Manchester City striker, Tuesday, donated 50 footballs, 36 bibs and 30 jerseys to Enugu Rangers International Football Club in …
