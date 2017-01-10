Iheanacho’s Manager donates footballs, training bibs, jerseys to Enugu Rangers

Kingsley Okechukwu Ogbodo, an Enugu State Indigene based in the United Kingdom and Manager to Kelechi Iheanacho, Manchester City striker, Tuesday, donated 50 footballs, 36 bibs and 30 jerseys to Enugu Rangers International Football Club in appreciation of its recent victory as the Nigerian Professional Football League.

Ogbodo, also said the donation was intended to support the NPFL Champions, as well as to motivate the team to win the forthcoming CAF Champions League.

Receiving the items on behalf of the club at the Government House, Enugu, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi thanked the donor for his gesture towards the progress of Enugu Rangers and the State.

The governor described Ogbodo as a good ambassador of the state and called on other indigenes to emulate his disposition by contributing to the development of the state and society at large.

The post Iheanacho’s Manager donates footballs, training bibs, jerseys to Enugu Rangers appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

