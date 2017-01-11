Pages Navigation Menu

Iheanacho’s manager donates to Enugu Rangers

An Enugu State indigene based in the United Kingdom (UK) and manager to Kelechi Iheanacho (Manchester City striker), Kingsley Okechukwu Ogbodo on Tuesday donated 50 balls, 36 bibs and 30 jerseys to Enugu Rangers International Football Club.
According to Ogbodo, the donation is to support the club and in appreciation of its recent victory as the Nigerian Professional Football League Champions as well as to motivate the team to win the forthcoming CAF Champions League.
Receiving the items on behalf of the club at the Government House, Enugu,  Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi thanked the donor for his gesture towards the progress of Enugu Rangers and the state.
The governor described Ogbodo as a good ambassador of the state and called on other indigenes to emulate his disposition by contributing to the development of the state and society at large.

