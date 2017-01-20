Iheanacho’s place under threat as Manchester City receive clearance for Gabriel Jesus – Daily Post Nigeria

Pages Navigation Menu

Iheanacho's place under threat as Manchester City receive clearance for Gabriel Jesus

Iheanacho's place under threat as Manchester City receive clearance for Gabriel Jesus
There is now pressure on the likes of Kelechi Iheanacho, Sergio Aguero and David Silva, as Manchester City have completed the signing of Gabriel Jesus from Palmeiras on Thursday. City originally struck a £27m deal for Jesus in August 2016, but the …
