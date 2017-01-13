Ijaw HOSTCOM appeals to Okowa on Forcados terminal export line

Members of The Host Communities Of Nigeria Producing Oil & Gas(HOSTCOM), Ijaw Ethnic Nationality, Delta State have appealed toGovernor Ifeanyi Okowa to urgently intervene between the host Communities– Odimodi, Isiayegbene and Beniboye to the Shell PetroleumDevelopment Company (SPDC) to avoid break down of law and order in theongoing repair work at the 48 inches FORCADOS TERMINAL EXPORT LINE.

In an open letter to the Governor signed by Comrade Kingsley Ikiere, Chairman, Mr Ozigbo Godwin, Secretary and made available to newsmen in Warri, Delta State, they urged the Governor to do the needful now to

maintain peace at the ongoing repair work at the Forcados Terminal Export Line.

They said; ” We write first and foremost to commend you for the wonderful works you are doing in Delta State and we urge you to keep it up. We are proud of your enviable achievements so far. Do not relent”.

According to them;”Your Excellency, we write to bring to your notice on the urgent need to intervene between our Communities (ODIMODI, ISIAYEGBENE AND BENIBOYE) and the Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) to avoid break down of law and order in the ongoing repair work at the 48 inches FORCADOS TERMINAL EXPORT LINE”.

They also wrote;”Your Excellency, we want total peace to reign as far as the ongoing repair work is concerned so as not to delay free flow of oil in order not to affect oil revenue accruable to the State”.

“We wish to implore Your Excellency, to do the needful now by ensuring absolute peace for the repair work at the 48 inches FORCADOS TERMINAL EXPORT LINE”, they wrote.

