Ijaw nation can achieve its aspirations if it dedicates self to God —Otuaro

By Etop Ekanem

Deputy Governor of Delta State, Deacon Kingsley Otuaro, has said the Ijaw nation can achieve its developmental aspirations if it dedicates itself to God.

Otuaro spoke in Warri, while delivering a keynote address entitled: “The Power of Unity,” at the 20th edition of Izon Day of Prayer, Praise and Thanksgiving 2017, which held at BB Hotel Ceremonial Grounds.

Represented by Bulou Kosin, his Senior Special Assistant on Communication and Press, Otuaro said Matthew 6:33 was not intended to be deceitful when God’s word stated that we should “seek first God’s Kingdom and all other things will be added to us.”

Otuaro said when the Izon Christian Fellowship initiated the Praying, Praise and Thanksgiving initiative 20 years ago in Warri and went into fervent supplications to God Almighty, the Ijaw nation was yet to have a shot at the Presidency before it advanced to achieving same and now has a Deputy Governor in Delta State for the first time. These, Otuaro said, were results of praying and getting more involved in the things of the Lord.

The post Ijaw nation can achieve its aspirations if it dedicates self to God —Otuaro appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

