Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ijaw youths threaten to resist harassment of Jonathan, others – The News

Posted on Jan 11, 2017 in World | 0 comments


The News

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Ijaw youths threaten to resist harassment of Jonathan, others
The News
There is a ticking time bomb in the Niger Delta region. Ijaw youths in their hundreds on Wednesday vowed to resist further 'harrassment and victimization' of former President Goodluck Jonathan, his wife Patience and some ex-militants recently arrested
Ijaw youths protest EFCC's probe of Jonathan's wifeThe Nation Newspaper

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.