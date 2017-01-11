Ijaw youths threaten to resist harassment of Jonathan, others – The News
The News
Ijaw youths threaten to resist harassment of Jonathan, others
The News
There is a ticking time bomb in the Niger Delta region. Ijaw youths in their hundreds on Wednesday vowed to resist further 'harrassment and victimization' of former President Goodluck Jonathan, his wife Patience and some ex-militants recently arrested …
Ijaw youths protest EFCC's probe of Jonathan's wife
