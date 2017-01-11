Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ijaw youths threaten to resist harassment of Jonathan, others

Posted on Jan 11, 2017 in News | 0 comments

There is a ticking time bomb in the Niger Delta region. Ijaw youths in their hundreds on Wednesday vowed to resist further ‘harrassment and victimization’ of former President Goodluck Jonathan, his wife Patience and some ex-militants recently arrested by security agents. The angry youths held a peaceful protest on Wednesday in Warri, Delta state and threatened to block security agencies from molesting and hounding Ijaw people.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.