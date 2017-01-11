Ijaw youths threaten to resist harassment of Jonathan, others
There is a ticking time bomb in the Niger Delta region. Ijaw youths in their hundreds on Wednesday vowed to resist further ‘harrassment and victimization’ of former President Goodluck Jonathan, his wife Patience and some ex-militants recently arrested by security agents. The angry youths held a peaceful protest on Wednesday in Warri, Delta state and threatened to block security agencies from molesting and hounding Ijaw people.
