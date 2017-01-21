Ikeme sees red in Norwich clash

It was a rough Saturday for Super Eagles and Wolverhampton Wanderers goalkeeper Carl Ikeme as he did not only watch his three match clean sheet dented but also got the marching orders from the referee in the 72nd minute of the match. It was a day everything chose to go wrong as visiting Wolverhampton were handed a 3-1 defeat by their hosts.

Norwich had shot into the lead in the 13th minute through Steven Naismith. The goal became an early warning that Ikeme who had earlier maintained clean sheet against Sheffield Wednesday, Stoke City and Aston Villa was not going to enjoy a tea party at Carrow Road; However Heider Costa converted a penalty in the 57th minute for the visitors to raise hope of possibly leaving the venue with a draw.

That was however not to be as Robbie Brady equally converted a penalty for the homers in the 75th minute before Jonathan Howson increased the tally to three a minute into extra time.

Prior to the second goal however Ikeme got a red card forcing him out of the pitch. Hoolahan, running to the right of the goal in the six yard box, was brought down by Ikeme. The Wolves players believe it was a dive and are enraged leading to pushing and shoving in the box before Ikeme is sent off. Doherty took the gloves and was beaten by Robbie Brady’s penalty.

Prior to Saturday’s match coach Paul Lambert had praised Ikeme’s contribution in goal as well as compatriot Dominic Iorfa’s effort in defence.

Wolverhampton interestingly maintained 57% possession which unfortunately could not prevent their defeat in the championship tie. Sadly Wolves had lost their past three visits to Norwich and were hoping that Saturday’s visit will break what was gradually turning into a jinx.

The post Ikeme sees red in Norwich clash appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

